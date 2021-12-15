Steelers Podcast: The Steelers need to stay in desperation mode

After the torrid attempt to comeback against the Vikings, The Steelers need to stay in desperation mode if they have any chance to stay alive and make the postseason. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers need to stay in desperation mode

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

