The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 14 of the 2021 regular season. After the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, the team has now seen their stock drop slightly in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The New England Patriots? How about the Arizona Cardinals or Green Bay Packers?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Arizona Cardinals

3. Green Bay Packers

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. New England Patriots

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

“It’s hard to translate the FPI ratings, because it’s hard to fully explain the 2021 Steelers. For the better part of three quarters Thursday night, they looked like a team ranked 26th in offense and defense. But in the fourth quarter, they played like they were in the top 10 in both. That’s not the first time that’s happened this season. The offense looks stilted and stagnant until it goes no-huddle, and the defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone on the ground for a full four quarters. Special teams has been responsible for game-changing plays, courtesy of Miles Killebrew and Chris Boswell, but rookie punter Pressley Harvin III has been inconsistent. So, like the ratings, the Steelers are also all over the place.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. New England Patriots

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Buffalo Bills

...

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers are like a zombie that doesn’t know it’s dead yet. They take hits, they appear to no longer be amongst the living, and yet, they ... just ... keep ... coming. Ben Roethlisberger and a revitalized defense nearly dug Pittsburgh out of a 29-0 third-quarter hole against the Vikings, the potential game-tying score bouncing off the fingertips of Pat Freiermuth as time ran out. Mike Tomlin isn’t a “moral victory” guy, but I’m sure there was a part of the coach that had admiration for an obviously flawed team that refused to quit. At 6-6-1, there remains a path to the postseason, but a rugged schedule makes it more likely Tomlin might be coaching the first sub-.500 team of his career.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Buffalo Bills

...

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

“This is a team getting beat up on both lines. You can’t win games that way. They are in big trouble.”

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. New England Patriots

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers’ sluggish run defense cost them again vs. the Vikings, because it put them in uncomfortable pass-happy trail situations and takes away their pass-rushing and coverage strengths. At least Ben Roethlisberger is playing well again in his possible last season to give them a last-gasp chance.”

