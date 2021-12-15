Steelers place B.J. Finney on IR, designate J.C. Hassenauer for return

Pittsburgh Steelers got their roster down to the mandated 53 players on Wednesday by placing guard/center B.J. Finney on the Reserve/Injured List. The Steelers also announced that guard/center J.C. Hassenauer will return to practice as he is designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List.

OL J.C. Hassenauer will return to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



We have also placed OL B.J. Finney on the Reserve/Injured List.



More ⬇️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 15, 2021

Hassenauer was placed on IR prior to the Steelers Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting his first game of the season in Week 11, Hassenauer did not make it through the first half before suffering a pectoral injury. Missing the league-mandated three games, Hassenauer now returns to practice and can be placed on the 53-man roster as soon as the Steelers deem it necessary. The Steelers now have a 21-day period in which they can activate Hassenauer before he would end up on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the 2021 season.

With B.J. Finney heading on IR, he will miss the Steelers next three games at minimum. The earliest Finney can return is in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens should he be healthy. Finney suffered a back injury, believed to be a real aggravation of a previous injury, on the third snap of the game in the Steelers Week 13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Finney had also started at guard the previous week against the Bengals.

With Joe Haeg coming off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List to this week, the Steelers had to make a roster move in order to get down to 53 players. Should the Steelers activate Hassenauer at any time, there will need to be a corresponding roster move.

