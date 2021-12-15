Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt limited in practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an extra three days rest and are returning to Heinz Field to kick off the final quarter of the season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Tennessee Titans, nine names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were four players who were limited and three who did not practice.

Despite having an extended break between games, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week, Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not participate despite the added rest since last game.

Neither of the Steelers starting outside linebackers were able to finish the game last Thursday due to injury. Alex Highsmith is dealing with a knee contusion (listed as a quadricep) while T.J. Watt is once again dealing with a groin injury. On Wednesday, both Watt and Highsmith were able to participate in the first practice of the week, each in a limited capacity.

Another player Steelers fans are patiently awaiting his return is cornerback Joe Haden who has missed the last four games. Going out early against the Detroit Lions, it has been almost 5 games since he has been able to get on the field. Trying to get back from a foot injury, Haden was unable to get back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Another Steelers defender who missed last Thursday’s game was inside linebacker Robert Spillane. Missing the last two games, the first one technically being due to Covid, Spillane returned in a limited capacity on Wednesday with his knee injury.

The other player for the Steelers who did not participate in practice at all was defensive tackle Montravius Adams who is listed as having an illness.

UPDATE: Montravius Adams has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Steelers tight end Kevin Rader also landed on the Injury report on Wednesday with a hip injury. Rader was limited in practice and it is uncertain if it was an injury he was dealing with coming into practice or from something which happened on the field.

Despite being listed on the injury report, defensive tackles Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs were both full participants in practice on Wednesday. Davis is listed as dealing with a knee injury which has kept him out of action since Week 1 of the 2021 season while Buggs missed the last game with an ankle injury.

As for the Titans’ injury report, it can be seen below when available.