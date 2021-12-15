Steelers add Montravius Adams to the Reserve/COVID-19 List

As the NFL was experiencing a major spike in the number of players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, the Steelers have put their first player on the list from their 53-man roster since Joe Haeg came off the list earlier this week. This time, it’s defensive tackle Montravius Adams who has now been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

We have placed DT Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/w1P06DxrVn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 15, 2021

The Steelers signed Montravius Adams off the New Orleans Saints practice squad prior to Week 13 this season. With only three practices, Adams came in and started for the Steelers at nose tackle and played 46% of the defensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens. In two games with the Steelers, Adams started both games where he has one pass defensed, four tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

With Adams going on the list on Wednesday, it is highly unlikely he could come through the NFL‘s Covid protocol in time for Sunday’s game. Luckily for the Steelers, both Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis returned to practice Wednesday as full participants and could be viable options to help lessen the loss of Adams.

The only other player for the Pittsburgh Steelers currently on the Covid list is defensive back Linden Stephens who is on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

