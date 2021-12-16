 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: Will the Steelers come out Roses or Jacks in this Titan-ic matchup?

Matt Peverell breaks down the Steelers salary cap and player personnel situation every week in The War Room.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
On the 24th Anniversary to the day of the release of James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning Titanic, the Steelers will look to avoid hitting an iceberg and sinking upon hosting Tennessee. Will they survive like Rose or drown like Jack? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

  • Steelers Rookie performances from the Vikings Game
  • Expectations and the delivery from the Steelers’ rookies and what to expect this week
  • Titans Rookies
  • Overview of the college representation in the Reese’s Senior Bowl based on acceptances and some players to watch including Cam Heyward’s little brother, Connor

