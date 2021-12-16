Chiefs at Chargers, Week 15: Thursday Night Football Open Thread

Chiefs (9-4) at Chargers (8-5)

The Chiefs are trying to hold onto the AFC West lead, and stay tied for first place in the AFC. KC has won 6 straight after a pretty rocky start to the season, and have slightly harder final three than LAC. They get the Steelers, Bengals, and Broncos, so a win tonight would really help hold the AFCW lead.

The Chargers with a win tonight move ahead of KC in the AFCW since they already beat them in Week 3. Their next three opponents, Texans, Broncos, and Raiders, are beatable so tonight’s game could move them in position to fight for the top seed in the AFC.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the week to hang and watch some ball together.