3 games to watch in Week 15 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their mini bye needing to get on a roll to finish out the season. With the division still wide open, and the Steelers having games against two of the three teams, the AFC North will be the focus beyond the Steelers games from this point on. Highlighting the three opponents the Steelers have left, none of game times overlap with each other or the Steelers game this week. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. It looked like it was going to be three blowouts but it ended up as only two.

Lamar Jackson went down and the Browns opened up a big lead in this game. But as only the Browns can do, they let the Ravens right back in it and even gave up the onside kick to possibly lose the game. But luckily for the entire division, the Ravens still couldn’t get the job done to win the game and open up more of a lead in the AFC North.

It’s not like the Titans offense ran away with this game, but the defense just kept Jacksonville from getting anything going. The Jags only had nine first downs in the game and 192 yards of offense. It also didn’t help that Jacksonville was -4 in the turnover margin. Regardless, anytime a team can shut out another NFL team it is noteworthy. Or was it just the final straw in what is the dumpster fire known as the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars?

Did the Chiefs look that good, or did the Raiders look that bad? Either way, this game was pretty much over on the first play when Kansas City returned a fumble for a touchdown. It appears the Steelers played these two teams at the wrong times as Vegas played really well to start the season while Kansas City struggled, but now the Chiefs have found their stride.

For Week 15, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers can expect with their final three opponents:

Thursday at 8:20 PM on FOX/NFLN

The Chiefs lost to the Chargers in Arrowhead back in Week 3, but this is a different Kansas City team now. I don’t know if the outcome of this game is nearly as important as the fact that the Chiefs will have three extra days of preparation for the Steelers. Regardless, I’ll be paying attention to see how Kansas City rolls into their mini bye.

Saturday at 4:30 PM on NFLN

The Raiders looked terrible last week, but luckily they’re playing a Cleveland Browns team that just isn’t that great either at times. Not only that, the Browns are decimated with their Covid situation and have holes all through their roster. Personally, I think Baker Mayfield being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List actually makes the Browns better and gives them more of a chance. Either way, this game might come down to which team plays the least poorly.

Sunday at 4:25 PM on FOX

Both of these teams are dealing with banged up quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle and Aaron Rodgers has been hindered with a toe injury. The availability of each team’s quarterback might ultimately be the deciding factor in this game as I don’t know what to expect if neither of them plays.

So there are the three games which can give Steelers fans an indication as to the quality of upcoming opponents in 2021. As teams roll into the last quarter of the season, it’s a little easier to establish expectations.

Which of these other games will be the most telling as it pertains to the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.