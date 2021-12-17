 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Titans on Sunday

Jeff Hartman leads the way with his AM studio show on the BTSC family of podcasts with the latest episode of “Let’s Ride“.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Steelers have a tough task with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but history has shown that Pittsburgh does respond in these situations. Just what do the Men of Steel need to do to be victorious on Sunday? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • News and Note
  • Steelers vs. Titans
  • Hart to Heart
  • and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

