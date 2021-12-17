Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Titans, Week 15

Whassup Steelers Nation? We’ve been through a lot in 2021, haven’t we? But tell me this: Have you ever been tied for the second best record in your fantasy football league and miss the playoffs? Well, that’s what happened to me in the hotly contested BTSC Fantasy Football league. Four squads ended the season at 9-5, and a whopping seven squads, including my own, ended at 8-6. But this league uses “points for” as the tiebreaker, and when you score the fewest total points of those seven, that’s how you miss an 8-team playoff in a 16-team league. I hope you fared better in your fantasy endeavors, and if you are ready for a playoff run, keep reading below to see what players from this week’s Titans at Steelers game can help you with that.

Each week during the NFL season, I, Jeremy Betz, and BTSC contributor Andrew Wilbar will co-author a Steelers ‘start and sit’ article. This week, I’ll be covering for Andrew as he is traveling back to Michigan from college. The article will include only players from the Steelers and from the team the Steelers are facing that week.

If you have thoughts on which players are good starts in the Steelers vs. Titans, let us know in the comment section below. But without further adieu, here are your Steelers and Titans starts and sits for Week 14.

Note: Obvious starts such as Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson will not be included in this exercise.

STARTS

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Don’t go nuts with this and start him in place of Josh Allen or anything like that, but in a 2-QB league or a Superflex league, he provides some value this week against a pretty porous Titans pass defense. We’ve seen Big Ben channel 2018 a couple times this season, including last week’s breakout in the second half against the Vikes. It’s possible a repeat performance is in store, and if it happens, you could very well be the beneficiary of a big Big Ben week.

RB: D’Onta Foreman, TEN

A stellar rushing performance vs. New England in Week 12 didn’t equate to a big fantasy day for Foreman, but it did propel him to the RB1 spot for a devoted rushing team in Tennessee. In week 14, he hit pay dirt and also caught both of his targets, which resulted in a 14.1 PPR pt outing. Facing off against the Steelers rush defense right now is the equivalent of slicing butter with a hot knife, so giving Foreman a chance this week could be wise if you’re in need of a fill in flex play.

WR: Chase Claypool, PIT

Well, that was a mixed bag for Mapletron in Week 14. 8 catches on 9 targets for 93 yds is a good stat line, but it was overshadowed by some immature behavior that left a sour taste in the mouths of Steelers fans across the globe. It’s a good bet Claypool has another solid outing vs. this Titans pass D (3rd most points per game to WRs). The targets should be there, and Big Ben trusts him down the field. Ride the “Mapletrain” again this week.

K: Randy Bullock, TEN

He’s a good stream this week against the Steelers, who are giving up the 4th most points per game to opposing legs.

SITS

QB: Ryan Tannehill, TEN

Tannehill has only produced 20+ fantasy points twice in 2021. Since Week 9, he’s averaging only 13.3 ppg. The Steelers are a middle-of-the-road defense against fantasy QBs, but teams aren’t having to pass as much because they’re very successful running the ball, and the Steelers pass defense should get Joe Haden back this week which will only increase their effectiveness. No need to force Tannehill into lineups this week.

RB: Dontrell Hilliard, TEN

Hilliard’s big games against Houston and New England were eye opening and the waiver claims were pouring in. Then the bye week hit and the outing against Jacksonville saw Hilliard produce just 6 carries for 13 yds and no receptions on 2 targets. D’Onta Foreman is the clear lead back for the Titans moving forward, and although you may be tempted based on the matchup and previous success, I would let him ride the pine until you see more consistent production. We’re running out of time for that as it is.

Which players would you start in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup? Can Chase Claypool build on last week’s big performance? Will the Steelers Defense toughen up against the Titans running game? Be sure to share your thoughts on this and all things fantasy football in the comment section below!