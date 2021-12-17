Steelers Podcast: A Yinzer Christmas Carol

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Our hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) and Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the hottest takes and most outrageous opinions on the internet. Today the WYTA Players present “A Yinzer Christmas Carol,” a very black-and-gold take on the Dickens classic. Plus, why fans need to cut Chase Claypool a break. Also, they discuss the most famous Steelers fans, both real and fictional. Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Kyle and Greg break down everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Check out the rundown of the show:

This week with the Steelers and social media

and MUCH MORE!

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.