NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 15 games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is now halfway through December and teams only have four games to make a move, or fall off the map. Upsets appear to be the theme each week. With it seeming like almost any team could find victory or defeat every time they take the field, it makes picking games even more difficult.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff who will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. We are keeping up with the changes we made last year and including the Thursday games. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week there was average success when it came to picking against the spread. Shannon and Michael led the way going 10-4 with nobody else closer than two games away. Mark continues to hold his overall lead in picking against the spread by seven games over Michael with a record of 113-93.

In the over/under, the scores were in the average category as well as Michael led the way at 10-4 followed closely by me and Mark at 9-5. Jeff still has a nice lead in the overall over/under for the season by six games ahead of me as he is now 120-88.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 15 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

For a full list of odds and betting lines across the league, please visit DraftKings sportsbook.