Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 15 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Joe Haden practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. The fact that he wasn’t ruled out is a good sign. Do you think he plays this week, and does it make a difference?

2. The Steelers are giving up 21.6 points per game at home in 2021 versus 28.5 points per game on the road, almost a full touchdown difference. Which number do you expect the Titans to come closer to this week?

3. Pat Freiermuth has 7 touchdowns this season, only one shy of Heath Miller’s franchise record of 8 in 2012. How many touchdowns do you think Freiermuth finishes with this season?

4. Sticking with the Steelers’ rookies, Najee Harris currently has 12 more receiving yards this season than Pat Friermuth. Does this hold, or does Freiermuth move ahead of the rookie running back?

5. There hasn’t been a Steelers game since the last Friday Night Six Pack. What did you do on your weekend without Steelers football?

6. After asking your favorite Christmas things, what is you least favorite Christmas movie?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out Jeff’s morning show Let’s Ride, Bryan and Tony’s Steelers Retro Show or Dave’s Steelers Stat Geek, or even the new evening shows, give them a try by listening below!