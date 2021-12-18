Steelers Fan Rooting Guide: Who to cheer for in other games in Week 15

Each game that the Steelers take the field, it’s about their taking care of business with a win. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. With the Steelers needing to control their fate against the Titans, other contests still matter to Steelers Nation and we assume the Steelers will keep winning more for the sake of this exercise. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the sixth seed in the AFC.

Here are the current AFC playoff picture going into Week 15

WEEK 15

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday 4:30 PM (NFLN)

This game was moved to Monday Night due to the Browns being ravaged with COVID, but that doesn’t mean that Nick Chubb couldn’t carry them to victory at home. The Steelers need the Raiders to assist.

Who to root for: Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts - Saturday 8:20 PM (NFLN)

The Colts are a fairly hot team right now and are ahead of the Steelers in the American Football Conference. I get that the Pats aren’t a favorite of black-and-gold backers, but New England is a likely division winner and not the immediate threat that Indy is.

Who to root for: New England Patriots

Sunday, Dec. 19

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Dolphins are on the Steelers’ heels and while a win by Miami kills the Steelers only if they lose, there’s no reason to root for the ‘phins.

Who to root for: New York Jets

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

I’d like to see Jacksonville not only to not get the top pick, but to get to celebrate with the tyrannical Urban Meyer relieved of his duties.

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

The Bills are on the ropes and the Steelers could surpass them soon. Plus, it’s always great to see Western New York fans so depressed that they can’t body slam a woman through a flaming table.

Who to root for: Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos - Sunday 4:05 PM (CBS)

The Broncos haven’t folded yet, but they still have the schedule that suggests that it is possible. The Bengals need to go down and they are the obvious choice of the Rooting Guide.

Who to root for: Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

The Ravens hope in this game is playing in their home field of M&T Bank Stadium. The Steelers hope in this game is for the Packers to play like they are in Lambeau.

Who to root for: Green Bay Packers

Who do you like in these games for yinzer’s sake? Let us know in the comment section in this article or on BTSC social media. In the meantime, grab that Terrible Towel and start rooting.

If you want more explanation to these picks check out the new Rooting Guide podcast below: