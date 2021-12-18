Due to the loss on Thursday Night to Minnesota, the Steelers did not play last week and enjoyed a mini-bye. But now it’s time to get back to business against Tennessee. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 12/12

Cleveland beat Baltimore without Lamar Jackson, who exited the thrilling 24-22 contest with an ankle sprain and Cincinnati lost to San Fran in OT. The severity of the 2019 MVP’s ankle is unknown and Jackson’s availabilty for the home game with the Packers is like the George Clooney classic, Up in the Air.

Ravens now have ruled out QB Lamar Jackson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

Monday 12/13

Joe Haeg’s versatility on the line could be valuable to the Steelers down the stretch, but some fans are sweating that Haeg’s playing time will jeopardize the possible Matt Feiler compensatory pick. The Steelers can’t quite worry about that right now. Like when you pass an Arby’s on the way to your mother-in-laws for dinner. You know that you may spoil your appetite, but Arby’s now has 2 for 6 Beef ‘N Cheddars.

We have:

• Activated OT Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

• Signed DE John Simon to the practice squad

• Terminated K Sam Sloman from the practice squad

• Placed DB Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list@BordasLaw https://t.co/wQdkEKO25F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 13, 2021

Tuesday 12/14

The Steelers need to be at full strength for the stretch run. It’s great that Coach T. is optimistic about a host of players returning. I remember once being optimistic about my starter-wife returning from a night out with “friends” and not meeting a horny new one.

Mike Tomlin Optimistic these Steelers will play after injuries: Carlos Davis, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Joe Haeg, Joe Haden, Robert Spillane. Haden hasn't played in a month because of mid-foot sprain. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) December 14, 2021

The Steelers signed Isaiah Johnson to the practic squad. Teacher says every time a bell rings, Pittsburgh signs a cornerback.

The Steelers are expected to have possibly $43 Million in cap money in 2022. But Steelers fans expecting the front office to dole out unrestricted free agent contracts like Oprah on her “Favorite Things’ episode are sorely mistaken.

As expected, the NFL informed clubs the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021

Wednesday 12/15

Isn’t it crazy that having a guy that hasn’t even been on the roster for three weeks is a huge Covid list loss?

We have placed DT Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/w1P06DxrVn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 15, 2021

Another thing fans never thought that they would say is, “Yay! J.C. Hassenhauer is back!”. But the versatile lineman is back and there is much rejoicing. Finally, the line is going to be closer to being intact. What? B.J. Finney is on the Reserve/Injured List? There goes that.

OL J.C. Hassenauer will return to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



We have also placed OL B.J. Finney on the Reserve/Injured List.



More ⬇️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 15, 2021

Thursday 12/16

The Injury Report for Thursday looks like an Indigo Girls song...”Closer to Fine”. Only with less armpit hair than said group’s fans.

Today was the final day for fans to vote for Pro Bowl representatives for both the AFC and NFC. If Arthur Maulet and Chris Wormley get it, I can neither confirm nor deny my voting for each 17 million times.

Friday 12/17

The Browns, Washington Football Team and Rams have more than half of their team on the Covid list, including stars. The Browns are down to a third stringer at QB. The NFL caved and moved games to Monday and Tuesday respectively.

NFL and NFLPA discussing postponing multiple Week 15 games, per source. As one source said, “the league is getting pressure to move games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

I love Joe Haden, but at this point I’m like everybody on Sesame Street (except Big Bird) was when it came to Snufalufagus. I’ll believe it when I see it.

#Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden questionable for Sunday’s game https://t.co/OytD1zf8Dl — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) December 17, 2021

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

