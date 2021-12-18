Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Titans and Music City

Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at the Steelers Week 15 opponent Steelers favorites and the city of country music and fried cuisine.
Check out the rundown of the show:
- Nashville and the Titans
- and MUCH MORE!
Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Check out all episodes on the following platforms:
Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE
Google Play: CLICK HERE
You can listen to the show in the player below.
Loading comments...