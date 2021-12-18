Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 15 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an extended break to think about their most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to the quick turnaround after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. With more time to recover, players who missed last game, or left early due to injury, were able to get back on the practice field. The Steelers will need all hands on deck as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field this Sunday.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Titans for their Week 15 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-6-1 (4th place in AFC North)

Tennessee Titans: 9-4 (1st place in AFC South)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (-1)

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

Moneyline: Steelers -115; Titans -105

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 1-3-1

Titans: 3-2

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

LB Buddy Johnson (Foot) - Out

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Questionable

TE Kevin Rader (Hip) - Questionable

DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - Questionable

Friday, December 17

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - Full

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Full

LB Robert Spillane (Knee) - Full

LB Alex Highsmith (Quadricep) - Full

TE Kevin Rader (Hip) - Limited

LB T.J. Watt (Groin) - Full

DT Carlos Davis (Knee) - Full

DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - DNP

OT Zach Banner (Knee) - Full

LB Buddy Johnson (Foot) - DNP

Titans:

Game Status

FB Troy Carter (Ankle) - Out

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (Ankle) - Out

LB David Long Jr. (Hamstring) - Out

DL Larrell Murchison (Knee) - Out

G Rodger Saffold III (Shoulder) - Out

DT Teair Tart (Ankle) - Out

OL Aaron Brewer (Toe) - Questionable

Friday, December 17

FB Troy Carter (Ankle) - DNP

S Dane Cruikshank (Illness) - Full

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (Ankle) - DNP

LB David Long Jr. (Hamstring) - DNP

DL Larrell Murchison (Knee) - DNP

G Rodger Saffold III (Shoulder) - DNP

DT Teair Tart (Ankle) - DNP

OLB Harold Landry III (Hamstring) - Full

OLB Derick Roberson (Illness) - Full

OL Aaron Brewer (Toe) - DNP

DL Denico Autry (Knee) - Limited

News and Notes

These two teams couldn’t be entering the Week 15 showdown at Heinz Field in more different places. The Steelers are clinging to dear life, as it pertains to their hopes of winning the AFC North, or making the AFC Playoffs, while the Titans continue to roll even without their best player, Derrick Henry.

The Titans find themselves behind only the New England Patriots in the AFC Playoff Picture, while the Steelers are on the outside looking in. A Steelers win Sunday, combined with others losing as well, could change things dramatically. But one thing is certain, if the Steelers have any hopes of playing after Week 18, they can’t afford a slip up. This is a gigantic game for the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

Related Articles

Podcasts

Be sure to check out the many BTSC podcasts in the player below:

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Titans in Pittsburgh in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.