Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 15 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an extended break to think about their most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to the quick turnaround after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. With more time to recover, players who missed last game, or left early due to injury, were able to get back on the practice field. The Steelers will need all hands on deck as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field this Sunday.
Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Titans for their Week 15 matchup in Pittsburgh.
Teams (Records)
Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-6-1 (4th place in AFC North)
Tennessee Titans: 9-4 (1st place in AFC South)
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Steelers (-1)
OVER/UNDER: 43.5
Moneyline: Steelers -115; Titans -105
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Last 5 Games
Steelers: 1-3-1
Titans: 3-2
Injury Report
Steelers:
Game Status
LB Buddy Johnson (Foot) - Out
CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Questionable
TE Kevin Rader (Hip) - Questionable
DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - Questionable
Friday, December 17
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Full
LB Robert Spillane (Knee) - Full
LB Alex Highsmith (Quadricep) - Full
TE Kevin Rader (Hip) - Limited
LB T.J. Watt (Groin) - Full
DT Carlos Davis (Knee) - Full
DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - DNP
OT Zach Banner (Knee) - Full
LB Buddy Johnson (Foot) - DNP
Titans:
Game Status
FB Troy Carter (Ankle) - Out
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (Ankle) - Out
LB David Long Jr. (Hamstring) - Out
DL Larrell Murchison (Knee) - Out
G Rodger Saffold III (Shoulder) - Out
DT Teair Tart (Ankle) - Out
OL Aaron Brewer (Toe) - Questionable
Friday, December 17
FB Troy Carter (Ankle) - DNP
S Dane Cruikshank (Illness) - Full
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (Ankle) - DNP
LB David Long Jr. (Hamstring) - DNP
DL Larrell Murchison (Knee) - DNP
G Rodger Saffold III (Shoulder) - DNP
DT Teair Tart (Ankle) - DNP
OLB Harold Landry III (Hamstring) - Full
OLB Derick Roberson (Illness) - Full
OL Aaron Brewer (Toe) - DNP
DL Denico Autry (Knee) - Limited
News and Notes
These two teams couldn’t be entering the Week 15 showdown at Heinz Field in more different places. The Steelers are clinging to dear life, as it pertains to their hopes of winning the AFC North, or making the AFC Playoffs, while the Titans continue to roll even without their best player, Derrick Henry.
The Titans find themselves behind only the New England Patriots in the AFC Playoff Picture, while the Steelers are on the outside looking in. A Steelers win Sunday, combined with others losing as well, could change things dramatically. But one thing is certain, if the Steelers have any hopes of playing after Week 18, they can’t afford a slip up. This is a gigantic game for the Steelers’ playoff hopes.
Related Articles
Podcasts
Be sure to check out the many BTSC podcasts in the player below:
Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Titans in Pittsburgh in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
Loading comments...