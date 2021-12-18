Patriots at Colts, Week 15: Saturday Night Football Open Thread

Patriots* (9-4) at Colts (7-6)

I think The Colts fooled me into thinking they were better than they are when they beat the Bills, who had me fooled into thinking they were a Super Bowl contender. The Patriots* appear to have fixed whatever they had going wrong earlier in the season and have won seven straight. The competition hasn’t been the best, and it doesn’t really get much harder from here out. Winning this game and next weekend vs. the Bills will likely determine if New England gets the top seed in the AFC.

Go Colts!

Now let’s see if we can multitask between the game, game thread and the Saturday Night Open Thread.

As always, go Steelers!