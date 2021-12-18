Steelers elevate an offensive lineman for their game vs. the Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering Week 15 with only 52 players on the active roster since placing defensive tackle Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List earlier this week. With guard/center J.C. Hassenauer designated to return from IR but not yet added to the active roster, the Steelers only had seven offensive linemen heading into Sunday’s game. For this reason, the Steelers have elevated guard Rashaad Coward for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field.

We have elevated G Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.



After Sunday’s game with Tennessee, Coward will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2021

Being elevated from the practice squad and in uniform for the second-straight week, Rashaad Coward entered last Thursday’s game for John Leglue for two offensive snaps at guard and added three special teams snaps. On the Steelers active roster through Week 4, Coward was inactive for every game for the Steelers before being released. Signed by the Jaguars following his release from the Steelers, Coward only lasted a week in Jacksonville before he was released. Coward came back to the Steelers practice squad in Week 12.

Earlier on Saturday, the Steelers announced defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game, joining linebacker Buddy Johnson. Cornerback Joe Haden remains with a questionable status and could return against the Titans.

Over the final games of the 2021 NFL season, the Steelers do not have enough offensive lineman healthy and on the active roster in order have the allowed 48 active players on game day. Until the Steelers sign another player to the active roster or activate one of their linemen from the Reserve/Injured List, they will continue to have to elevate someone from the practice squad.

