Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Going out in style

Yippie Ki Yay Steeler fans!!!
With the way the Christmas and New Year holidays run this year, this will be our last Saturday Night Open Thread of 2021. Hopefully, you can to keep your socks on during each and every Christmas party you attend. Heck, over this holiday season, any party you might be attending should be a ‘socks on only’ affair... You never know if some John Phillips wearing Grinches might try to ruin your own little personal CHRISTMAS MOVIE. Besides, any police man/woman or any other first responder working at this time of year should be able to enjoy their snacks, such as a twinkee, in complete harmony and peace.
On a serious note two things:
- I would like thank you for your fellowship this year. Your comments and contributions here including but not limited to, your undying love for Open Thread Questions posed by Toronto Steeler Fan, have made my Saturday Nights fun!
- I wish you all your own version of ‘sitting on the beach earning twenty percent’.
On to the questions!
- Which team shows up tomorrow? That ugly version that had front row seats in the first half of the Vikings game or the engaged version that showed up in the 2nd half? What reason do you have to support your answer? And Les (and any other wise guy/girl wanna be...), “Because I said so!” is NOT acceptable
- Take off the Homer Glasses for a bit. You are about to start your own NFL team and you get to pick either T.J. Watt or Miles “Helmet Swinger’ Garrett to start your defense. Who you got and why?
- Besides being critical of the first half effort against the Vikings, Mean Joe made some headlines this week with his comments about Ben. Specifically, he stated that if you think Ben is the issue with this team you don’t know football. Furthermore, he added that he does not think that Ben is done being competitive. Give us your thoughts.
- How are you planning on getting your Steelers fix over the holidays? Will celebrations complicate things? Will you have to catch 30 minutes in the airport? Will you insist your significant other drives so you can watch on your phone?? Are you lucky enough that anyone you will be with will insist on watching the game? Do you like watching by yourself or is a crown okay or even best?
- This is the crazy season for so many reasons. One byproduct of this are the cool, funny or special stories that can become part of your family fabric. Share your favourite Christmas moment, gift, or story.
Loading comments...