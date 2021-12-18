Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Going out in style

Yippie Ki Yay Steeler fans!!!

With the way the Christmas and New Year holidays run this year, this will be our last Saturday Night Open Thread of 2021. Hopefully, you can to keep your socks on during each and every Christmas party you attend. Heck, over this holiday season, any party you might be attending should be a ‘socks on only’ affair... You never know if some John Phillips wearing Grinches might try to ruin your own little personal CHRISTMAS MOVIE. Besides, any police man/woman or any other first responder working at this time of year should be able to enjoy their snacks, such as a twinkee, in complete harmony and peace.

On a serious note two things:

I would like thank you for your fellowship this year. Your comments and contributions here including but not limited to, your undying love for Open Thread Questions posed by Toronto Steeler Fan, have made my Saturday Nights fun!

I wish you all your own version of ‘sitting on the beach earning twenty percent’.

On to the questions!