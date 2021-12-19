The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. While the Steelers get ready for their latest home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below, and even a pick from an enemy guest!

Jeff Hartman

On Thursday afternoon the line on this game changed from 2.5-points to a 1.0-point game, in favor of Tennessee. Just a 1.5-point swing, but when this happens I take notice. There is a reason this change was made, and it wasn’t an injured player returning or a playing going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. This game has a Steelers win written all over it, and while it might be close, I see the Steelers getting on the right side of the win-loss ledger Sunday at Heinz Field.

Pick: Steelers 23, Titans 21

Dave Schofield

If 2021 has taught us anything, it’s not that you don’t know which Steelers team is going to show up each game, but even quarter to quarter there can be a night and day difference. Because we really don’t know what we’re going to get, I’m predicting a Steelers win for two reasons. First, the Steelers have won seven-straight games when their previous game was on a Thursday. Also, Big Bro Scho will be sitting with me in my season ticket holder seats in section 122, and the Steelers have never let us down when it has been us both sitting together in Row Q, Seats 16 &17.

Pick: Steelers 31, Titans 27

Bryan Anthony Davis

This is December 11, 2005 for the 2021 season. I think that they can. No Derrick Henry and no A.J. Brown helps the Steelers. Backs are against the wall. The time is now.

Pick: Steelers 31, Titans 30

Michael Beck

This game means everything for the Steelers. A win Kees the playoff dreams alive, a loss all but ends those hopes. I have a feeling the Steelers rise to the occasion this week and keep those hopes alive in a nail biter.

Pick: Steelers 21, Titans 20

K.T. Smith

The Steelers will win this week. I’m 100% sure if it.

Said no Steelers fan, ever, during the 2021 season.

I am sure of nothing with this team. They lift me up when I’m down on them and they shut me up when I’m singing their praises. They’re like every girl I dated in high school. I never had any clue what was going to happen next.

Maybe that’s the secret with this season’s Steelers. Maybe you just have to admit you have no clue before you can figure them out.

Since I have no clue, and since they are underdogs at home against a really good Titans team, I’m picking them to win. Go figure.

And go Steelers…

Pick: Steelers 24, Titans 20

Geoffrey Benedict

The outlook on the Steelers after their embarrassing loss on Thursday night is pretty pessimistic. But I don’t think Thursday night road games are the best barometer of a team at all. I think the Steelers are close to being back to a solid team, and I think they take another big step in that direction this week.

Pick: Steelers 24, Titans 10

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

I picked the Steelers Tuesday night on the Scho Bro Show, and I am sticking with it. My main reason? I am going to the game and the Steelers are 2-0 so far this year when I am in attendance, and I see no reason to break the streak now. It’s the defense that really wakes up this game and starts playing up to their potential, while the offense doesn’t wait until the second half to get going. It won’t be a real pretty game, but I think the Steelers win this without me having to suffer a heart attack in the stadium.

Pick: Steelers 28, Titans 18

Shannon White

The last time we watched the Steelers play at the friendly confines of Heinz Field, I commented in an article afterwards that it appeared that the Steelers had rediscovered their home field advantage once again. The atmosphere for the must win showdown with the division leading Baltimore Ravens was electric, and the Steelers emerged victorious. Now the Steelers are faced with another game they can't afford to lose, if they want to compete for a spot in the postseason. Will the stadium once again be filled with plenty of loud and boisterous Steelers faithful, and will it be enough to inspire another Steelers victory? I believe it will, and I hope it does. Go Steelers!

Pick: Steelers 27, Titans 21

Andrew Wilbar

This team has been impossible to predict from week to week, but if Joe Haden can play on Sunday, I like the Steelers to come out on top. The Steelers know it is a must-win game, and with Ben Roethlisberger potentially making his last run, I expect the team to play with urgency this week. If the Steelers can stop D’Onta Foreman better than they did Dalvin Cook last week, I like the chances of a win.

Pick: Steelers 24, Titans 21

Matty Peverell

The Steelers need to turn up for all four quarters, not the first or second, or even the fourth, if they’re going to get a win and continue to win down this final 4-game stretch. Can the Steelers stop the run? Can the secondary shut down the pass? Can the offensive line protect Ben and create holes for Najee? If none of that can happen for the majority of the game then don’t expect a win. My Steelers fan heart says they pull it off and get the win.

Pick: Steelers 27, Titans 24

Mark Davison

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-6-1 and your Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance for the playoffs. The Pittsburgh organization knows what needs to happen and you the fan also knows what needs to happen. The 2021 regular NFL season has four more games left. So let’s ride with this Steelers war cry “ Here we go, Four In A row” here we go Steelers.

Pick: Steelers 24, Titans 19

Anthony Defeo

This is probably the Steelers last chance to remain relevant in the AFC playoff race. Therefore, I might as well pick them to win, right? I think this will be the first time all year that the offense starts out hot. Hard to believe, I know. As for the defense? It won’t start out so hot. In fact, it will be torched by the Titans ground game, even without Derrick Henry. In the end, I think the Steelers will prevail in a classic.

Pick: Steelers 32, Titan 26 (OT)

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!