Steelers Touchdown Under Podcast: It is now or never for this Steelers side

To quote the Ray Charles classic, if the Steelers can’t win this week then it’s like the season will be done, of course they’ll get a chance to hit the road against KC, but that’s an even tougher prospect than this week’s game against the Titans.

We’ve seen enough 4th quarter comebacks, attempts and successes, this season. It’s time to come raring out of the tunnel in this penultimate home game, get off to a good start and keep it up throughout the game. Even if we can’t pull away with a win they need to fill each other with confidence they can go win the next 3 games. So will Ben play a clean game? Will the Steelers generate enough pass rush to trouble Tannehill who already has 13 INTs on the season? Can the Steelers secondary contribute to making Tannehill reach for the Tylenol? Most importantly, can the Steelers stop the run, even for a couple of quarters or reduce the average yards per run significantly?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

