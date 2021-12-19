The Steelers 2022 offseason will be unlike any other

We still have a month to go in the NFL regular season with playoffs to follow, but there's still this nagging sense of excitement within me about what is to come when there is no more football to be played. Regardless of how the next few weeks of Pittsburgh Steelers football goes, this organization will see massive turnover and an opportunity to have its strongest roster in sometime. For the first time in close to 20 years, the Steelers will be looking for a brand new franchise quarterback, and it could come in a variety of ways. Not only that, but they have a ton of cash to work with, and the 2022 NFL Draft will be as exciting as ever.

With so many players on expiring contracts this off-season, the Steelers roster will see a pretty significant overhaul. We all know how this team has typically avoided going down the free agency route in previous years, but with how many players they will need to replace that philosophy will certainly change. It’s also obvious the Steelers have flaws in their roster that can be plugged with the right acquisitions. For this reason I fully expect this team to be more active than ever in this free agency pool. For a roster management nut like myself, this couldn’t be a more exciting time.

As mentioned earlier, the Pittsburgh Steelers will also have to look for Ben Roethlisberger‘s heir apparent. What makes this even more fun is we don’t know whether or not this player will come via free agency, trade, or from the draft. There’s a possibility the Steelers go out and land the biggest fish of this off-season in Aaron Rodgers, or they could chase after Russell Wilson, or any other free agent quarterback. We saw how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned around in one off-season with the signing of Tom Brady, and with that precedent there’s no reason why the Steelers cannot continue on this path.

This could very well be the off-season that separates the Steelers from being a middle of the road team, and push them back into the upper echelons of football. Currently, the Steelers have more than $40 million in salary cap space, and could quite easily add to that number and have close to $60 million in spending money. Not only this, but the team should also have a pretty decent first round pick, and will look to change the identity of this team in a hurry. With this kind of spending available to them, and so many roster spots opening up, the Steelers will be able to mold the roster to be better suited to either coordinator.

So, if the Pittsburgh Steelers start to flame out at the end of the season, don’t sweat it too much. They will be able to bring back a much better roster for next season’s campaign. But what do you think? Do you have a sense of excitement for a busy upcoming off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.