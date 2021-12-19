Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!

1st Quarter

(In my best Jim Ross voice): What are we going to do? Both of the Scho brothers headed to Pittsburgh for the game! Who is going to take care of the Knee Jerk Reaction article? (Renegade begins to play in the background): OH MY GOSH! IT’S SCHO 2.0 MUSIC!!!! SCHO 2.0 MUSIC! Who is that with him? It’s Captain Lou Albano! Oh wait, it's not Captain Lou, it's just BAD. The Knee Jerk Reaction article is saved!

Titans going back to their antics on the mid field logo. At least Juju did a little dance when he went to mid field.

Titans win the toss and the Steelers will received the opening kickoff. Nice to see Bud Dupree and Ben huggin’ it out.

Nice pass to Johnson for a quick 15. He’s over a grand for the season. Romo wants him in the Pro Bowl. We agree.

Thank goodness that failed screen was an incompletion. That could have been ugly.

Ben throws a perfect pass to Claypool but he was not able to hold on to it.

Big Press’ “Shank and Crank” tour continues with a short punt and puts the Titans at the 30-yard line. Somewhere Jordan Berry is smiling and Jeff Hartman is grimacing.

Wormley going right up the middle for a first down sack for a loss of eight. And he was getting held. This guy has been valuable.

Titans punt and Ray-Ray gets a nice return. He’s got to break one some day.

Pressure gets to Ben, he rolls out and just underthrows James Washington. Got to get this third down.

When will Diontae learn when to cut up field?

Big Press boots one, we give up a big return, and Pierre gets a block in the back for 10 more yards. You can’t expect the defense to do what they did last drive, every drive.

Bush about got his hands on it and was going to return it for big yards and possibly six.

After the Steelers cant push the pile, Tannehill sneaks in. Titans 7 Steelers 0

The line cant hold and now it's 3 and 14. Throw it to Muth.

Or set up a screen that won't ever get 14 yards.

Harvin with another shank.

Somethings never change... but why does it have to be the run defense.

T.J. with the pressure to force a short throw on 4th down

Titans 10 Steelers 0

2nd Quarter

Turner freaks out when the Titans D-line moves to make it 3rd and 6 and Najee doesn't know when to cut up field.

This team is becoming extremely hard to watch.

MINKAH! There's pressure and then a catch and then...FUMBLE!

Schobert and Maulet coming up huge there on that play. But huge awareness by No. 39.

Claypool with the reverse and knocking a helmet off. No first down celebration.

Crowd not happy at all with that hit. It was a flag on Tampa "My bad, Ben"

After a nice catch by Muth the drive stalls. Titans 10 Pittsburgh 3

Haden gets bailed out when Westbrook can't hold on to the deep ball. He must be rusty.

McNichols is doing all the work for Tennesse

3rd down gets converted and the defense is tiring. How many 3DCs are the Steelers goig to let these guys convert?

Foreman is really ballin’.

Holding on Highsmith to prevent the sack. That’s stuff you just can’t let happen. Now the defense has to hold here.

2 minute warning

Steelers have no desire to have another drive this half.

Why aren’t they calling timeout?

Entire D-line gets held, no flag of course, and still gets a sack.

Tennesse 13 Steelers 3

Ben just giving Muth a couple more fantasy points.

Washington goes out with 1 second left. Bring on the Bos...just short on the 56 yarder.

Really needed time that was wasted on that last drive.

End of the half

3rd Quarter

Run defense comes out of the locker room like a wet paper bag.

Foreman is tough as nails and tearing this run defense up.

Did Romo just make a Gerry Bertier reference from “Remember the Titans”? Nice!!!

The Steelers need to get back in the game here, early in the third.

Ben didn’t have a chance to run a play before he was swarmed. This o-line is a sieve.

Bud with the sack of Ben.

Why are we running screens on 2nd and 14?

Pierre with the big hit to force a muffed punt. Unable to recover it though.

T.J. with a sack and getting MVP chants and Ray-Ray with another good return.

Deep ball almost picked off. Defensive pass interference offset by holding.

Muth gets rocked and holds on to the first down but now he's down. Pat was knocked out before the second hit.

Didn’t think the officials were going to call a penalty there for a Personal Foul on Tennesee.

Gentry with a nice catch and run. He looks fired up walking back to the huddle.

Claypool draws PI in the end zone. Just One Yard Please.

Najee clearly reached out across the plane followed by a failed QB sneak followed by BTR's first rushing TD in 3 years. That will get your juices flowing.

Titans 13 Steelers 10

Cam Heyward steals it but it will be reversed.

Juuust out of reach of Minkah

Fumble from the circus to give the Steelers great field position. Shut up Romo, he wasn't down.

Nice 10 yard gain to end the 3rd. Titans 13 Steelers 10

4th Quarter

Washington returns the favor but gets bailed out by a roughing the passer.

Romo would have more fans as an anouncer if he would learn when to be quiet.

Why is Claypool on the sideline at this critical juncture?

Secondary locks up and allows the line to draw a hold.

Big 3rd and 11 here. No pressure and the Titans convert.

BALL TIPPED BY TACO... INTERCEPTED BY THE 3RD SCHO BRO!

Romo said something smart. He said Ben didn't need to move up in the pocket.

40+ yarder by Bos is good. Steelers 16 Titans 13

Renegade is played and the Titans get the ball at the 25

Tannehill fumbles the ball and TJ falls on it. Foreman gets a liitle feisty after the refs say Steelers ball. What a great use of a Renegade.

Harris insists on running backwards for a loss of 4

How did a flag not get called whem Ray-Ray got shoved to the ground on that 3rd down. Bos hits the FG

Steelers up 19-13 on the Titans.

Foreman gashes the run D and hurts his ankle. Uuuugly

What's with Highsmith? Why are the refs walking him to the sideline?

Timeout before the 4th and 1. AND FOREMAN IS BACK ON THE FIELD? HOW? And he gets the first down. Need the clamps NOW!

No, no, NO! Not T.J.! Last time out.

Fumble and a hold. Hold is declined for 3rd and 14. TJ is back and hyped. Pin the ears back.

4th and 6 with 46 seconds left. This team loves to play in drama.

I think they spotted him long. They 100% did. Still spotted a yard long and still short.

3.(huff)..2.(huff)..1.(huff)..WIN

Thanks for the kiss Tomlin.

Live to play another week! Christmas comes early.

There you have it, my knee jerks. What were your thoughts? Be sure to get your opinions heard in the comment section below.