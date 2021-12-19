Steelers vs. Titans, Week 15: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans clashed in Week 15 at Heinz Field, and the two teams were hoping to further their position in the AFC Playoff Picture. The Titans, trying to continue their AFC South dominance, while the Steelers were hoping to remain relevant in the AFC North.

In a game which the Steelers had to have, the home team started with the football after losing the coin toss and Tennessee deferring their possession to the second half. After a quick first down the Steelers’ drive stalled and Pressley Harvin III was called on for early action.

After a Chris Wormley sack on first down resulted in a quick three-and-out for the Titans, the Steelers’ offense matched the Tennessee three-and-out with one of their own. On the ensuing punt, Tennessee cashed in with a 55-yard return, setting up the offense with their best field position of the game.

It didn’t take the Titans long to move the ball to a first-and-goal situation, and on first down Ryan Tannehill kept the football and snuck the ball into the end zone for the first points of the game. The extra point was good, making the score 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Another Pittsburgh three-and-out gave the ball right back to Tennessee, who again was able to add to their point total. However, unlike last drive the Titans only added a Randy Bullock field goal to make the score 10-0 with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

The Steelers had the ball to end the first quarter.