Steelers vs. Titans, Week 15: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The next Steelers drive was their most successful of the game, but it still didn’t do enough to cut into the Titans’ point total. After settling for just a field flipping punt, Tennessee took over inside their own 20-yard line. On a 3rd down play Ryan Tannehill was pressured by Joe Schobert, getting the throw off and completed, the ball was stripped by Arthur Maulet and recovered by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Pittsburgh’s offense, set up with tremendous field position, was able to turn the takeaway into a Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 with 10:35 remaining in the first half.

Tennessee’s opening field position on their next drive was their worst of the game. Starting at their own 22-yard line, the Titans offense put together a drive which took up over 8:30 minutes in duration, and ended when T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward converged on Tannehill on third down for the sack. The Bullock field goal made the score 13-3 with 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

Shockingly the Steelers were able to get the ball on the verge of Chris Boswell’s field goal range, but the 56-yard attempt fell short, making the score 13-3 heading into halftime.