Steelers vs. Titans, Week 15: 3rd quarter in-game update

Tennessee received the football to start the second half, but it was the Pittsburgh defense which stepped up and got off the field without surrendering points. Yet another three-and-out ensued for the Steelers, but it was the Steelers defense which stood tall when it mattered. On a 3rd and 14 T.J. Watt got to Ryan Tannehill to get the ball back to the offense.

The best Steelers’ offensive drive came next, and it was a great mixture of creative runs and timely passes. After a tight end screen to Zach Gentry put the Steelers near the 10-yard line, and a defensive pass interference call set up the offense at the 1-yard line, it was Ben Roethlisberger plunging into the end zone for the first Steelers touchdown of the game. Chris Boswell’s extra point was good, making the score 13-10 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.

Tennessee’s next drive saw the club facing a 3rd and 6, and Tannehill’s pass was completed, but Cam Sutton forced a fumble which was recovered by Joe Haden. The takeaway was the Steelers’ second of the day, and set up the offense with tremendous field position at the end of the third quarter.