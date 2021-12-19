Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT of Titans game with a concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a battle with the Tennessee Titans, and they’ll be without one of their best offensive weapons for the remainder of this game. After a vicious hit, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth left the game with an apparent concussion.

Nearing the fourth quarter, the Steelers made it official that Freiermuth won’t be returning to the game with an official concussion.

Steelers ruled out TE Pat Freiermuth due to a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

This is Freiermuth’s second concussion this season, and looked bad in-game. At this point, Freiermuth will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol and will have to pass through all phases before he is even cleared to return to practice, let alone a game. A tough setback for the Steelers’ 2nd round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

The Steelers have clawed their way back vs. the Titans at Heinz Field, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they try and win their 7th game of the regular season.