Key injuries bite the Steelers in big win over the Titans in Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to claw their way to victory in Week 15 at Heinz Field with their backs against the wall. To stay in the AFC Playoff Picture the Steelers were able to deliver a 19-13 win Sunday afternoon, but during the win the team suffered some injuries of note.

Following the game, Mike Tomlin addressed the media and noted two injuries following the win. First, Chris Wormley left the game with a, you guessed it, a groin injury and was unable to return. Without Wormley, the defensive front had to lean on players like Isaiahh Loudermilk, Carlos Davis and Henry Mondeaux. It further depleted an already depleted depth chart.

The other injury was at a position the Steelers can ill afford an injury, that would be the injury to Pat Freiermuth. The second round pick left the game with a concussion, his second of the season, and was unable to return. Tomlin said he will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be monitored throughout the week.

Other than those aforementioned players, T.J. Watt was clearly dealing with an injury to his ribs/abdomen, but Tomlin did not talk about this injury in his post-game comments. Watt was able to return to the game and played in the final series of the game.

Tomlin will address the media Tuesday where he will talk in more detail about injuries sustained to the team heading into a huge Week 16 game at Arrowhead Stadium vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers’ playoff hopes remain alive and well for another week, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the final three weeks of the 2021 regular season.