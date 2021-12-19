James Harrison sends T.J. Watt a congratulatory message after breaking his sack record

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known to rush the quarterback throughout history. Whether it was the pre-sack era, before sacks were a registered statistic, with “Mean” Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood and Jack Lambert harassing quarterbacks, or if it was the modern era of Joey Porter, Jason Gildon and James Harrison.

The Steelers defense is known to get after the quarterback.

The latest in his lineage of great pass rushers is T.J. Watt, and if you had any questions about just how good Watt has been in 2021, the fact he just set a new franchise record for sacks in a season, passing James Harrison’s mark of 16 sacks, should answer any question you might have.

Pittsburgh’s NEW SACK KING @_TJWatt has now recorded the most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory.



Watt’s 1.5 sacks against the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill in Week 15 was enough to give Watt the new official crown as all-time Steelers sack master. During the game Harrison sent you a message to Watt, congratulating him on his achievement.

As if that wasn’t enough, Harrison also tweeted out how in 2008, the year he set the new sack mark, he set the record vs. the Titans, and Watt did the same in 2021.

Watt has the new official record, but he has tied the unofficial single-season sack mark previously set by Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb at 17.5. If Watt can register just a half a sack in the next three games, he’ll be the official, and unofficial, sack king in Steelers history.

Congratulations to T.J. Watt for the achievement, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.