3 games to watch in Week 13 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming back to Heinz Field after two road games in which they surrendered 41 points each. The Steelers have a 4:25 PM kickoff, so there are some other key games to take note of that kickoff at different times. There are only two games which have a team the Steeelers will still face this season because two of their future opponents have a bye. For this reason, we’ll look at a game featuring two teams the Steelers have played recently. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, in the two games with the Steelers only play one of the teams, they both fell into feet of a third game featuring two teams the Steelers still have to play seem like neither team wanted to run away with it.

While the focus of this game is on the Titans since they are on the Steelers’ schedule, there is something to be gained for both teams. Tennessee has had all kinds of injuries and it’s hard to say what the roster will look like when facing the Steelers in two weeks. As for New England, after starting 2–4 they have rolled off six-straight wins and seem to be a team back in the hunt at the top of the AFC after rolling the Titans.

After exploding for a combined 32 points in the third quarter, the 49ers could not put any more points on the board in the forth to seal the victory. At the same time, the Vikings couldn’t score points in the fourth quarter either in order to try to tie the game even though it was only one score. Even after 11 games, I really don’t know what kind of team the Vikings really are other than the fact their star running back will no longer be available when they face the Steelers.

I have to admit that after watching a Steelers in Week 12 stink it up in their AFC North matchup I didn’t feel like watching the other two teams play knowing one of them was going to win. I checked in on the game at times, but it didn’t seem like I was really missing much. Neither team did a good job of protecting the ball and points were at a premium. While the Ravens took the game as a great defensive effort, I look at it more at how the Browns have failed to score more than 13 points in four their last five games.

For Week 13, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers can expect with some of their future opponents:

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

It’s the first time in 2021 where there is a game featuring no teams the Steelers still are set to play this year. But with the Titans and Browns on bye, and the Steelers facing the Ravens, there were only two other teams left. Instead, seeing the Steelers two most recent opponents face off might give some indication as to the quality of the opponents they just played.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

This is another one of those rare games where two NFC teams end up having the game covered by CBS. The networks have agreed to swap some conference games, but it just seems weird to see the Vikings and Lions are playing on the different network. With the Vikings losing Dalvin Cook last week, they do at least have a more-than-capable backup who will also be called upon against the Steelers next Thursday. Exactly how they respond to this loss will be more apparent as they take on the winless Lions who managed to get their only non-loss of the season against the Steelers.

Sunday at 8:20 PM on NBC

Kansas City is coming off their bye and hosting a division rival. Winners of four straight, mainly because their defense hasn’t given up more than 17 points, the Chiefs seem to be getting back to the team many expected them to be coming into the season after appearing in the last two Super Bowls. With a matchup against the Steelers coming the day after Christmas, it will be interesting to see how they play against an opponent the Steelers have already defeated this year.

So there are the three main games which can give Steelers fans an indication as to the quality of upcoming opponents in 2021, or determine the quality of a past matchup. As teams roll through the middle of the season, it’s a little easier to establish expectations.

Which of these other games will be the most telling as it pertains to the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.