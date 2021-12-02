Another Steelers player lands on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another Covid-related issue as a player has landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List for the second-straight day. This time, it is inside linebacker Robert Spillane who is now in the NFL‘s Covid protocol.

Injured early in the Steelers Week 12 matchup with the Bengals, Spillane has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers in 2021. After missing the Steelers opening game as a last-minute scratch due to a shin injury sustained in warm ups, Spillane started in Week 2 when Devin Bush was out with a groin injury. Seeing a varying workload on defense throughout the season, Spillane only saw eight snaps against the Bengals before leaving with an injury. On the season, Spillane has 26 tackles.

Dealing with a knee injury, it was unlikely Spillane was going to be available for the Steelers Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. In Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday, he addressed Spillane’s situation as not one where it appeared the Steelers were preparing for him to return.

“Robert Spillane has a knee sprain that probably will make him less than available this week,” Tomlin stated on Tuesday.

With Spillane now on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it makes three players on the Steelers currently in the Covid protocol. After the return of Ray-Ray McCloud on Wednesday, the Steelers added reserve offensive tackle Joe Haeg to the list. Additionally, T.J. Watt has been on the Covid list since Monday and it is unclear at this time when he will be able to come out of the protocol.

While having more cases of COVID-19 showing up within the Steelers rock locker room is always a concern as more players could end up with positive tests, this time the Steelers may have dodged a bullet since Spillane’s availability was unlikely for Sunday due to injury.

Since returning from Thanksgiving, the NFL has implemented a stricter Covid testing schedule as players may have had additional exposure over the holiday.

