Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden still out for practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in their second day of on-filed preparation for their second-straight AFC North game as they return home from a two-game road stretch. As the Steelers take the practice field for the second time this week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, two new names were on the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there was one player who was limited and three who did not practice.

As a reminder, T.J. Watt, Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, they are not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, neither player will end up on the report until they return to the roster.

In typical Wednesday fashion, Ben Roethlisberger did not fully practice which has been the plan all season. Unlike last week when Roethlisberger was limited on Wednesday, he did not participate during the first practice and was listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. On Thursday, Roethlisberger returned to practice as a full participant.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter this past Sunday, Pat Freiermuth left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said that Freiermuth was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. In a great sign for the Steelers, Freiermuth was able to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Participating in a full capacity again on Thursday, Freiermuth appears to be on his was our of the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who missed the Steelers last two games was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden was questionable last week only to be downgraded to ‘out’ on Saturday. Things did not starting off well this week as Haden was unable to practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Haden missed practice again and is not trending in the right direction to play on Sunday.

Another player mentioned in Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was long snapper Christian Kuntz who has a hip injury. In good news for the Steelers, Kuntz was a full participant on both Wednesday and Thursday and it appears the Steelers will not have to be in the market for another long snapper at this time.

The only player limited in Wednesday’s practice was wide receiver Chase Claypool with a toe injury. Being a nagging injury for him over the last several weeks, it’s unclear at this time if there was an injury that was reaggravated or if the Steelers are simply not pushing the limits with Claypool early in the week. On Thursday, Claypool returned to being a full participant.

The two other players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday were offensive tackle Zach Banner with an illness and guard Trai Turner with a coaches decision. As expected, Turner returned as a full participant on Thursday, but Zach Banner missed his second-straight day with an illness.

Two new players who ended up on the injury report on Thursday was Isaiah Buggs being limited with an ankle and Arthur Maulet missing practice with a quadricep injury. It’s unclear whether or not Buggs was injured during practice or had the issue coming into the day. A healthy scratch last Sunday, it appears as if Buggs has lost his starting position on the Steelers defense regardless of his injury status. As for Maulet, his quad injury is something to keep an eye on for Friday to help determine his availability for Sunday’s game.

