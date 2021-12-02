Cowboys at Saints, Week 13: Thursday Night Football Open Thread

Cowboys (7-4) at Saints (5-6)

The Cowboys bring the #1 offense and #22 defense to Caesars Superdome to take on the Saints with the #28 offense and #8 defense. A more important note about the defense is that Dallas is only giving up .1 more point than the Saints.

Not sure how much having head coach Mike McCarthy as well as some assistant coaches out due to COVID-19 will affect them. Three WR’s including Amari Cooper being questionable or out definitely will. They’ve also lost 3 of 4 after being red hot earlier in the season and could use a win to stay in contention for a first round bye.

Taysom Hill is getting the start quarterback and after losing the last 4, a change at QB was needed. Their injury list with two DE’s and a LB out, plus two T and Alvin Kamara questionable, isn’t an encouraging sign for them to turn that around.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the weekend to hang and watch some ball together.