Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the win over the Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the seventh time this regular season with their win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.
After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.
Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 16 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but first, the post-game sound:
Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference
Coach Tomlin on the win over the Titans: pic.twitter.com/ioXZRssO4h— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Post-Game Press Conference
.@_BigBen7 on the win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W43HbCAqvp— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2021
Cam Heyward Post-Game Interview
.@CamHeyward on the win over Tennessee:#WPMOYChallenge Heyward pic.twitter.com/rC7ehnhgWu— Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) December 20, 2021
T.J. Watt Post-Game Interview
.@_TJWatt on the win over the Titans: pic.twitter.com/5sOs7S5qH6— Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) December 19, 2021
Around the Locker Room
Hear from @joehaden23, Chris Boswell, and @JoeTheScho following our win over the Titans. @HeinzTweets pic.twitter.com/u1b4SwY9qu— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2021
Minkah Fitzpatrick On-Field Interview
After 14 tackles, and scooping up the first of four turnovers the #Steelers forced today, Minkah Fitzpatrick broke the day - and his team's chances - down. Make sure you stay for when he talks about playing w/ TJ Watt. It's all smiles... pic.twitter.com/HTITyG1WZU— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 19, 2021
Loading comments...