Steelers players take to social media to talk about their win over the Titans in Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their seventh game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 7-6-1 for the 2021 regular season after beating the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field in Week 15.

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC South rival.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

My Guy! Appreciate ya for believing in me #QB1 pic.twitter.com/Ybb3zPikgQ — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) December 19, 2021

Stomp on da towel



Stomp on da logo



Loser #Titans — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) December 19, 2021

“Knew i needed love , but i think i value the hate more” pic.twitter.com/OiANeOrt2V — Chukwuma Okorafor (@Chuks__76) December 20, 2021

Shhhh Keep That Same energy — Arthur Maulet (@ArthurMaulet2) December 19, 2021

R E N E G A D E ✨ pic.twitter.com/L76WMwke5c — Shonda Moats (@mrsmoats52) December 19, 2021