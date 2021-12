Vikings (6-7) at Bears (4-9)

The Vikings are started the weekend tied with 5 teams for 7th place in the NFC and will need a victory to hold onto a piece of it. The Vikings #29 defense matches up well with the Bears #31 offense.

The Bears are trying to get some quality game experience for Justin Fields. The Bears defense is rated #10 to face the Vikings #3 offense.

Normally the last chance to hang out with in a fellow Steelers fans open comment section of this NFL week.