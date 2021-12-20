NFL Week 16 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 10-point underdogs against the Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a defensive-lead performance where they forced four turnovers which helped pitch a second-half shutout. Even in a performance where the offense failed to consistently move the ball against a tough Titans defense, it was just enough to bring home the victory. But now, the Steelers have their toughest task of the season as they travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs who will be coming off of 10 days rest.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM

Betting line: +10

Over/under: 46.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 37-42 vs Chiefs

Win streak: 1 game KAN

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 KAN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 KAN

The opening line on the game was at +8.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Even though the Chiefs started off the season with a rough stretch, they currently have a seven-game win streak and the line has moved even more in their favor.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +350 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 7/2 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Chiefs would have a payout of $90 ($70 plus the original $20 bet). The Chiefs have a current moneyline of -475, or 4/19 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Kansas City to win straight up would have a payout of $24.21 ($4.21 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games and are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games against the Cheifs. The Steelers also have gone OVER in 3 of their last 5 games and have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 8 games against Kansas City.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are still at 150/1 after Week 15, especially since there are eight teams left to play this week on Monday and Tuesday which can affect the lines. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are still 80/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently up to 8/1 odds behind the Ravens at 5/2 odds, the Browns at 9/4 odds, and the Bengals as the new favorite at 3/2. Despite the Bengals having the best odds, no team is favored to win the division at this time.