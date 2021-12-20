Steelers shuffle their practice squad heading into Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their big win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, and as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday the team has made some moves on their 16-man practice squad.

Like so many teams this season, the Steelers have players coming and going off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Take a look at the changes to the practice squad from the Steelers verified Twitter feed:

We have:

• Released DB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad

• Restored DB Linden Stephens to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

• Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2021

The Steelers released defensive back Isaiah Johnson, and the reason why Johnson was likely released was because the team restored defensive back Linden Stephens off the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List. At the same time, the team also placed guard Malcolm Pridgeon on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

These moves mean little for the 53-man active roster, but when you are talking about players testing positive for COVID-19 there is always concern about spread within the locker room and organization. Thankfully, the NFL told teams they had to be using certain protocols, like virtual meetings, etc., this past week to hopefully slow down the avalanche of positive cases the league has seen over the last two weeks.

Either way, the Steelers now turn their attention away from the Titans, and onto the Chiefs this Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The 7-6-1 Steelers, despite their record, are still right in the thick of the AFC North race, and the AFC Playoff Picture. Anything can happy any given week, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the regular season.