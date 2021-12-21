 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: The Steelers embrace their dramatic identity in win over Titans

In the latest episode of “Steelers Hangover” show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White look at the week that was and the Steelers going forward.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The Steelers played an imperfect game that eventually morphed into a win. There is no changing the 2021 Steelers identity at this point. Is it time we all just embrace it? In this show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran trio as they analyze all things black-and-gold.

  • News and Notes
  • The Steelers embrace their dramatic identity in win over Titans

