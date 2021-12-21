Celebrate the new Steelers ‘Sack King’ with the latest BTSC gear for T.J. Watt

The 2021 regular season is already almost 16 weeks old, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defensive players in the game today. Trent Jordan Watt, or as he is called, T.J. Watt.

Watt is coming off a game vs. the Tennessee Titans where he racked up 1.5 sacks of Ryan Tannehill, which propelled him in front of James Harrison as the all-time Steelers sack leader. Fans are excited, and rightfully so, about what Watt brings to the team, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, with the holidays upon us, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

The new design is simple, and is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

It reads: SACK KING

The image shows Watt’s prized sack celebration.

Check out the design below:

By now, you might be wondering how to order yours? Just click the link below, and get yours today!!

There are more designs than just the ‘SACK KING’ design, check out some of those designs below. If you like those designs, you can get to the BTSC BreakingT store HERE.

Did you know we have a BTSC Apparel store? You can get this design, and many others including the classing BTSC design shirt, in the link below!