BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 15 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 15 as now things became even more difficult. Even though there are two games one Tuesday, none of them were chosen so the week is complete. With four leagues that were completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there were 446 total entries, I had one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

There are only three contestants remaining, and all three of them missed a pick. The reason I said “a pick” is because each contestant had to choose two winners starting in Week 15. All three contestants picked the Arizona Cardinals over the Detroit Lions, but the Lions opened up a lead early in the game and never looked back. So all three had one incorrect pick, so it came down to their other choices.

The other choices this week were the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers. The bottom line is all three teams won, so all three contestants remain!

So now what? Rember what was written last week...

Starting in Week 15, we have now entered the portion of the competition where the remaining contestants must choose TWO teams to win each week. If contestants get both picks correct, they move on. If none of the three remaining participants get both games right, only those picking one of the two games will move on. If the contests must continue where two or three participants move on despite missing a game, their picks will be entered directly with me and they will still only have the options of teams they have not used.

One problem facing the contest right now is one of the contestants (And... we’re back) does not have their e-mail listed as public in the Yahoo league. They need to change their settings to where I can get their e-mail to contact them or they will unfortunately be eliminated. I will be contacting the final contestants on Wednesday to let them know how to make their picks.

So after fifteen weeks, it’s still only 0.67% of the entries who remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your picks WITH ME so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even though you have been eliminated according to Yahoo, you are still in the competition!

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 15 picks are in bold.

Upcoming Week 16 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Tampa Bay (-10.5) on the road over Carolina

Tampa Bay (-10.5) on the road over Carolina Closest match up: Arizona (-1) at home over Indianapolis

Arizona (-1) at home over Indianapolis The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+7.5) on the road against Kansas City

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 12/21)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.