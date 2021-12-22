The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season. After the win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team has now seen their stock rise slightly in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Green Bay Packers? How about the Arizona Cardinals?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. New England Patriots

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Arizona Cardinals

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Buffalo Bills

10 Indianapolis Colts

...

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“How hot is Mike Tomlin’s seat: 1. Cold seat A changing of the guard is coming in Pittsburgh, but Tomlin is staying put. Ben Roethlisberger will likely be making his exit after 18 campaigns at the conclusion of this season, and general manager Kevin Colbert could follow suit if he opts not to pick up another season on his year-to-year deal. But Tomlin signed a three-year extension in April. Though inconsistent at times, the Steelers are 7-6-1 and still in contention to win the AFC North with three weeks left — and that is a testament to Tomlin’s coaching ability. His messaging hasn’t always gotten through to his team before the game, but something is happening at halftime that has helped Pittsburgh to second-half surges. That something is Mike Tomlin.”

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“I think we still have a pulse in this thing.” Ben Roethlisberger’s postgame comments seemed to bolster our theory that the Steelers are a zombie that doesn’t know it’s dead yet. Mike Tomlin’s team continues to lumber mindlessly through the NFL landscape. These Steelers crash through barricaded doors, feast on the occasional arm, tumble down the unexpected hillside — only to get back up in their eternal quest for ... not brains, but an unlikely playoff bid. Pittsburgh beat Tennessee thanks to a defense that forced three turnovers in the span of 10 plays and a kicker who converted four of his five field-goal attempts in a 19-13 win. There’s nothing pretty about the undead, but they demand to be taken seriously.”

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“They kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Titans. They face an enormous game this week against the Chiefs in Kansas City.”

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers got a much-needed comeback grinding win over the Titans to stay in the AFC playoff picture and AFC North race, despite still being last in the division. The defense had a key containment performance to lift the offense.”

What do you think of these rankings? Think the Steelers are too high? Not high enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to check out one of our newest podcasts where we do some rankings of our own! Check out the “Steelers Power Half Hour” in the player below: