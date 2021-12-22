Steelers place two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

As COVID-19 cases spike around the NFL causing three games to be moved in Week 15, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added two players to the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Marcus Allen are the two players placed on the list on Wednesday.

We have placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021

With the players going on the list this close to Sunday’s game, even with the NFL’s new protocols it is unlikely they will be cleared in time to travel with the team to Kansas City on Saturday.

Speaking of Kansas City, a team experiencing their own COVID-19 outbreak, they had no new cases on Wednesday according to NFL Newtwork’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

Offensive tackle Zach Banner has seen very limited action in the 2021 season. Initially thought to be the Steelers starting right tackle, Banner suffered a setback in his return from ACL surgery and began to season on the IR. Since his return, Banner has only appeared in six games with no starts and has played five offensive snaps and 23 special team snaps.

Safety-turned-linebacker Marcus Allen has appeared in all 14 games for the Steelers but did not see any snaps on defense until Week 14. Working as Pittsburgh’s dime linebacker the last two games, Allen has four tackles on the season.

With these two players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, they join Montravius Adams, who missed Week 15, and practice squad player Malcolm Pridgeon.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.