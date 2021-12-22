Steelers officially designate Kevin Dotson to return from the Reserve/Injured List

In an expected move, the Pittsburgh Steelers have designated guard Kevin Dotson to return from the Reserve/Injured List. Available to practice on Wednesday, Dotson will have 21 days to be placed back on the active roster.

G Kevin Dotson returned to practice today but remained on the Reserve/Injured List.



We have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he isn’t activated during that period, he cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021

Exiting the Steelers Week 10 tie with a Detroit Lions with a high ankle sprain, Dotson has missed the last five games while on IR. In his place, the Steelers have used three different starters and five different players in total at the left guard position. J.C. Hassenauer, B.J. Finney, and John Leglue have all started games in Dotson’s absence while Joe Haeg and Rashaad Coward have also seen snaps at the position.

Based on the timing of Dotson’s designation to return, the Steelers will only be foreced to make a decision with him if they qualify for the 2021 NFL postseason. It would be the week heading up to the Wild Card round of the playoffs when the 21-day window will expire.

While those are the numbers behind the worst-case scenario, if Dotson shows he’s ready to go he could be activated as early as this weekend to face the Kansas City Chiefs. If not, the Steelers could activate Dodson for any of the remaining regular season games.

Dotson joins fellow offense of lineman J.C. Hassenauer who has also been designated to return from IR. Hassenauer‘s designation came last Wednesday so there are two weeks remaining before the Steelers must make a decision on bringing him to the active roster.

Since they are not on the official 53-man roster, neither player will appear on the Steelers injury report.

