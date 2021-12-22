Steelers add Devin Bush to the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another player in the NFL‘s Reserve/COVID-19 List as linebacker Devin Bush is the latest player to be placed on the list, and the third on Wednesday.

We have placed LB Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021

Exactly why Bush was placed on the list later in the day than when the Steelers announced Zach Banner and Marcus Allen were heading to the Reserve/COVID-19 List is unclear at this time.

Devin Bush started 13 games for the Steelers at inside linebacker this season, missing only the Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury. Bush also exited the Steelers Week 5 win over the Broncos with a leg injury.

Struggling a lot in the 2021 season, Bush is coming back for missing all but five games of the 2020 season due to an ACL injury. On the year, Bush has four passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 2.0 sacks, and 66 tackles according to Pro Football Reference.

With Bush going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, he joins Zach Banner, Marcus Allen, Montravius Adams, who missed Week 15, and practice squad player Malcolm Pridgeon.

