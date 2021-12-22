Steelers Injury Report: Freiermuth, Wormley unable to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have what many consider to be their biggest test of the season as they head to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City as big underdogs. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for Sunday’s game, seven names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were no players who were limited, three who did not practice, and four who were full participants.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Montravius Adams, Zach Banner, Marcus Allen, and Devin Bush will not appear on the injury report. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson and J.C. Hassenauer will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger usually does not participate, but this week he was listed as a full participant.

There were two players who missed the Steelers Week 15 game who were ruled out days before the game. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out last Friday with a foot injury but was able to return as a full participant on Wednesday. Isaiah Buggs also missed Sunday’s game after being downgraded on Saturday with an ankle injury. On Wednesday, Buggs was a full participant as well.

Another player who was not active on Sunday and had been on the injury report was tight end Kevin Rader with a hip injury. In Wednesday’s practice, Rader was yet another player listed as having an injury but was a full participant.

Unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Titans was defensive tackle Chris Wormley with a groin injury. Unfortunately, Wormley was not able to participate in practice in any manner on Wednesday.

Leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is in the NFL concussion protocol. Being his second time in the protocol this season, Freiermuth was unable to practice on Wednesday and his availability to return by Sunday is in question.

The only other player listed on the injury report was cornerback Joe Haden who returned to the Steelers lineup in Week 15 after missing the previous four games. The good news is Haden was listed not for having an injury but as a coaches decision to have a veteran’s day off on Wednesday.

As for the Chiefs’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Kansas City Chiefs Participation/Injury Report, Week 16 Wednesday, December 22 LB Ben Niemann (Ankle) - Full OL Andrew Wylie (Knee) - Full

