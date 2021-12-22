T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward represent the Steelers in the Pro Bowl

The voting for the annual NFL Pro Bowl is officially over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers had two players selected. The players selected to represent the Steelers will be their All-Pro defenders T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

The Pro Bowl is nothing new for both Heyward and Watt, it is the fourth straight selection for Watt and the fifth straight selection for Heyward. Both players are extremely deserving of this honor for their fantastic 2021 seasons.

Heyward has started all 14 games this season, the only defensive lineman to start every game so far. Among defensive tackles in the NFL, Heyward ranks first in tackles (73), first in solo stops (41), first in stuffs (seven), first in passes defensed (seven), tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and tied for fifth in sacks (7).

Watt, who was selected as a starter, set a new Steelers single-season sack record this season with 17.5 sacks and counting. He surpassed the record set by linebacker James Harrison in 2008 when he had 16 sacks.

If you are looking for potential snubs for the Steelers, look no further than the third dynamic defender for Pittsburgh’s defense. That would be none other than Minkah Fitzpatrick. While Fitzpatrick hasn’t had the opportunities to make those dynamic splash plays fans are accustomed to seeing, he has been a huge part of the defense this season.

The ultimate goal would be for no Steelers to be able to participate in the Pro Bowl, as it would mean they are preparing for the Super Bowl the following week. There are still three regular season games left, and the next game on the docket is a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the next game on their 2021 regular season schedule.