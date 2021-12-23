 clock menu more-arrow no yes

49ers vs. Titans, Week 16: Thursday Night Football Open Thread

BTSC electronic neighborhood pub Christmas party edition.

Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Seems like just a couple days ago we were here watching a game. Oh yeah, it was Tuesday.

49ers (8-6) at Titans (9-5)

The Titans haven’t been the same since Henry went out and Brown being out hasn’t helped either.

Next up: Dolphins, at Texans.

The 49ers have been on a bit of a roll, but are traveling a long way for a Thursday night game, which doesn’t help.

Next up: Texans, at Rams.

The Titans probably will end up (12-5), and the 49ers (10-7) and both probably make the playoffs.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the weekend to hang and watch some ball together.

