Steelers Podcast: Why the Steelers can build a yellow brick road to the playoffs

The Steelers need wins and a host of help to make the playoffs, but they very well can build a yellow brick road to the playoffs. BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

Steelers Rookie performances from the Titans Game

Deep dive into 3 of the leading rookie contributors and their production so far against other NFL leaders/big names

Review of KC’s rookies

Preview of potential Steelers draft pick: Devonte Wyatt, DT/DI, Georgia Bulldogs

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.